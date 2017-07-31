Watford Set to Outmuscle Ajax in Race to Sign 20-Year-Old Brazilian Richarlison

Fluminense striker Richarlison looks set to link up with Marco Silva at Vicarage Road next season after the 20-year-old striker snubbed the chance to move to Amsterdam. Richarlison has been watched closely by Ajax over the last year and the Dutch side had hoped to add Brazilian to the January signing of David Neres from São Paulo.

According to Dutch news outlet VI, Ajax were not able to secure Richarlison's signature despite entering negotiations with his representatives some time ago. Although his decision to favour a move to the Premier League is unclear, Watford now have a clear path to sign the promising striker.

A striker who has all the technical ability you'd expect from a 20-year-old Brazilian, perhaps Richarlison's best attribute is his ability on both his left and right foot. Having represented his country at U20 level on 10 occasions, Fluminense have predominantly used Richarlison on the left-wing during the current Série A season.

Richarlison will be the attacking option that Watford fans have been screaming for this summer.

Having already completed the impressive signings of English youth stars Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes, Richarlison will bring a great deal of flair to the Watford attack, something we saw manager Silva favour during his spell with Hull City last season.