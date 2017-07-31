Wenger Explains Why Having Players in Last Year of Their Contracts Is an 'Ideal' Situation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has curiously described the situation of having multiple players in the last year of their contract, including Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, as 'ideal', that's despite potentially losing a number for free next summer if things don't change.





"Not at all," Wenger replied following the Emirates Cup when asked he thought the contract situation was an issue (Arsenal.com).

"I think it's an ideal situation [because] everybody has to perform," he added.

The self justification when Arsene Wenger claims the expiring contracts of his two biggest players is an 'ideal' situation... pic.twitter.com/WWrdbcqXRY — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) July 31, 2017

Given the way that transfer fees have exploded in the last couple of summers, but particularly in the last few months, Wenger even thinks players running down their contract will become the norm because clubs will be less and less inclined or able to pay huge fees.

"Yes, I think in the future you will see that more and more. Players going to the end of their contracts," the veteran Frenchman explained.

"Why? Because transfers become so high, even for normal players, that you will see more and more players going to the end of their contract because nobody will want to pay the amount of money that is demanded and I am convinced that in the next 10 years that will become usual."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

And he has no worries that Ozil or Sanchez being in the final 12 months of their respective contracts will have any impact on each player's performance because that is not in a professional's nature.

"When you are a football player you perform until the last day of your contract. What does it change that you have two years or one year to go? You go out on the football pitch, you want to play and to do well," the Gunners boss said.





"I don't understand. Do you really think that you sit in the dressing room before the game and you think 'Oh, I have only one year to go - I will not play well today'?

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

"Where does that come from? When you're a football player you want to go out and play and do as well as you can. What has that to do with the length of your contract? It's a bit amazing. How long do you know that you will work for your company? As long as you work, you do well."

Aside from Ozil and Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kieran Gibbs, Jack Wilshere, Joel Campbell, Santi Cazorla and Carl Jenkinson are due to be out of contract in 2018.