Anderlecht Manager All-But Confirms Midfielder's Move to Manchester United

Manchester United could be set to land Anderlecht's Leander Dendocker after their manager all-but confirmed the move, as reported by The Sun.

The Red Devils having been chasing the midfielder all summer, however it now seems as though their pursuit could be about to succeed.

Anderlecht director, Herman van Holsbeeck, has now admitted that the club would have to sell if an offer between £20m and £30m came in for the 22-year-old:

“We want to cherish him, but if a club is willing to pay between €25m and €35m, we have a problem," claimed Van Holsbeeck.

“Against Man United [in the Europa League], he has shown twice that he has the potential to play at a top European club.”

The player himself also suggested that it could be in his best interests to play in the Premier League, despite his own fans wanting him to stay:

“If he [van Holsbeeck] wants to paste a price on my head, I can not change that much," claimed Dendocker.

“I understand he wants me to stay and I understand the fans want me to stay.

"But it's about my career. I have to make a decision that is best for his career."

He established himself as a regular in the Anderlecht team at just 20-years-old in the 2014-15 season and has gone on to play an important role for the side ever since.

Dendocker played 40 games in the Belgian top flight, as well as 15 times in Europe, including both quarter-final legs against United in the Europa League last season.

United have just signed Chelsea's Nemanja Matic, however Dendocker could also add much needed defensive strength to Mourinho's midfield and could be a signing tailored towards the future.