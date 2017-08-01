Soccer

Atletico Boss Simeone Expresses Content at Vicente Calderon But Leaves Door Open for Future Move

90Min
an hour ago

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has declared his happiness in managing the club for the moment, but failed to offer long term assurances.

The Argentinian coach has been at the helm at the Vicente Calderon for almost six years now and in that time he has overseen incredible success at the football club.

FBL-GER-CUP-AUDI-PRESSER

At the height of his achievements was the stunning surge to the league title ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2013/14.

 

He has also claimed one Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de Espana, one Europa League title and one UEFA Super Cup, as well as coming runners-up in the Champions League on two occasions.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

His tenure has allowed his stock to rise to dizzy heights, and his name has often been linked with other high profile jobs in world football.

One such club recently were Borussia Dortmund, but Simeone denied there had been any contact, as reported by AS, and the Bundesliga side are now managed by Peter Bosz.

He said: "There hasn’t been any contact with Borussia. As for management, I’m open to everything in the future, but right now I’m happy to be under contract at Atlético, with a strong relationship with the club. The hope is that we can continue growing together on this wonderful path that we have been on for six years."

Simeone and his team are currently gearing up to participate in the pre-season Audi Cup alongside Napoli, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters