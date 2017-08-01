Atletico Boss Simeone Expresses Content at Vicente Calderon But Leaves Door Open for Future Move

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has declared his happiness in managing the club for the moment, but failed to offer long term assurances.

The Argentinian coach has been at the helm at the Vicente Calderon for almost six years now and in that time he has overseen incredible success at the football club.

At the height of his achievements was the stunning surge to the league title ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2013/14.

He has also claimed one Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de Espana, one Europa League title and one UEFA Super Cup, as well as coming runners-up in the Champions League on two occasions.

His tenure has allowed his stock to rise to dizzy heights, and his name has often been linked with other high profile jobs in world football.

One such club recently were Borussia Dortmund, but Simeone denied there had been any contact, as reported by AS, and the Bundesliga side are now managed by Peter Bosz.

He said: "There hasn’t been any contact with Borussia. As for management, I’m open to everything in the future, but right now I’m happy to be under contract at Atlético, with a strong relationship with the club. The hope is that we can continue growing together on this wonderful path that we have been on for six years."

Simeone and his team are currently gearing up to participate in the pre-season Audi Cup alongside Napoli, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

