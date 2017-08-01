Defiant Liverpool Send Hands Off Warning to Juventus Over Pursuit of Emre Can

Liverpool have told Juventus to forget about pursuing a deal for Emre Can, as he is not for sale at any price.

The Reds are entering a crucial period of the summer, with both Can and Philippe Coutinho linked with high-profile moves away from Anfield, while prospective incoming deals for Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk appear to have hit brick walls.

Juventus are thought to be stepping up their efforts to sign a central midfielder after previous target, Nemanja Matic, completed his move to Manchester United yesterday.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool's German international midfielder has just entered the final year of his contract at Anfield, but has yet to agree an extension.

Jurgen Klopp wants Can to remain at Anfield for many years to come, but the club are believed to still be locked in talks with the 23-year-old over a new contract.

Juventus are thought to want to continue discussions with Liverpool over Can. However, they have backup targets, including PSG's Blaise Matuidi, William Carvalho of Sporting CP and Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi.

"I want to push on. It's a big season." 🔴



Our chat with Can: https://t.co/GxTuUJsgRJ pic.twitter.com/4OI0hjg0oU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 31, 2017

Despite the links Liverpool have told Juventus that under no circumstances will the midfielder be leaving this summer, according to TMW, via talkSPORT.

Only a few weeks ago Klopp spoke to the Liverpool Echo about how important he thought Can was to his team.





“Emre is a very important player for us. We don't want to sell or lose players who are in our first line up or close to it," claimed Klopp. “Emre is certainly one of them. We want to keep him and we're having good talks.”





As a result it is thought that Liverpool are prepared to risk losing the midfielder for free next summer, by trying to agree on a new deal with the German during the season.

• Bring in Van Dijk

• Get Emre Can to sign a new contract

• Make sure Coutinho stays



Shut the window. That'll do me. — - (@AnfieldRd96) July 26, 2017

Clearly it seems as though unless Liverpool receive an offer they can't refuse, Can will be playing at Anfield again this season.