Etihad Exodus Set to Continue With Man City Star on the Brink of Joining Galatasaray

Manchester City midfielder Fernando is reportedly on the brink of leaving the club to join Turkish side Galatasaray.

Pep Guardiola has already wielded the axe on Pablo Zabaleta, Jesus Navas, Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Aleksandar Kolarov and Joe Hart this summer, and it looks like the Brazilian will be next to leave the club.

The 30-year-old proved little more than a back-up player during his time in Manchester, and it looks as though he will now leave in the hope of playing regular first team football again, as reported by @BBCMOTD via Twitter.

Fernando arrived at the Etihad from Porto in 2014 after establishing himself as one of Europe's better defensive midfielders, but was never able to dislodge Yaya Toure, David Silva or Fernandinho from the starting XI.

Whilst he won all there is to win in Portugal, he managed just one League Cup during his short City career but would probably make for a good signing for Galatasaray, who are clearly on the lookout for a new holding midfielder.

A few days they were reported to have agreed a deal with Manchester United for the transfer of Marouane Fellaini, but the deal appears to have stalled. That may explain the increasing amount of reports that Fernando is now Turkey-bound.

