Former Liverpool & Spurs Target Set for Sevilla Move as Spanish Club Announce Medical

Fenerbahce and Denmark defender Simon Kjaer is undergoing a medical at Sevilla, as reported on the club's website.

The 28-year-old Danish international has been capped 59 times for his country and has previously played across Europe for Palermo, Wolfsburg, Roma and Lille.

Most recently, he was seen starring for Fenerbahce, as he made the Europa League Team of the Group Stage in 2016/17 after impressing at centre-back.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

It had been expected that Fenerbahce, who finished third in last season's Turkish Super Lig, would hold out and wait for a higher offer which was expected to come from Liverpool, AC Milan or even Spurs, who had been linked in past seasons.





Due to pressure from FIFA's Financial Play rules, and the need for the Istanbul club to sign a striker, they pushed the transfer through.



He certainly appears to be worthy of the fee, which is in the region of £10m, as Fenerbahce were far stronger with him in the side. When he has been in the line up since the start of the 2015/16 season, Fenerbahce have won 62% of their matches; without him, this statistic falls to just 46%.

The Andalucian club leaked 49 goals in 2015/16, a statistic which likely caused the side to miss out on automatic Champions League group stage qualification to Atletico Madrid, who in comparison only conceded on 27 occasions.