Former Tottenham Director Defends Club's Lack of Signings as Starting XI Is Impossible to Improve

When speaking to talkSPORT, former Spurs Director of Football Damien Comolli defended Tottenham's lack of signings, claiming that it was almost impossible to improve their current starting eleven.

In the interview, Comolli also revealed his admiration for the inner workings going on at Tottenham to create such a good side, despite having a considerably smaller budget than their rivals.

“Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino are working with less money than everybody else and working on a lot smaller wage bill than any of the Premier League’s top five – we need to give them some credit," said Comolli.

Comolli went on to point out how it would be incredibly difficult to improve the current senior team and that Spurs should instead look to youngsters to build for the future:

“So to reinforce that team with players who are as good or better than those players, and as young too, it’s almost an impossible task," claimed Comolli.

“They’re probably looking for young and up-and-coming players to come and compliment that team, probably two or three and I’m sure they’ll achieve that in the end.”

Tottenham's starting XI cost around the same as Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba. pic.twitter.com/K1ekRmgyHl — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 31, 2017

“I’m sure they know exactly where they’re going. I think Tottenham deserve so much respect for what they’ve achieved.”

Comolli worked for Spurs as their Director of Football between 2005 and 2008 and had a major part to play in the signings of Gareth Bale, Dimitar Berbatov and Luka Modric.

However, when new manager Harry Redknapp was appointed, following the sacking of Juande Ramos in October 2008, Comolli was relieved of his duties. Tottenham have one of the best teams in the league and it would be hard for anyone to pick an area of the pitch in which they could significantly improve their team.

The north London club have been linked with a host of talent this summer including Everton's Ross Barkley, Bayern Leverkusen's Benjamin Henrichs and Hoffenhiem's Jeremy Toljan, however they are yet to announce a new signing so far this summer.