Ireland & Premier League Legend Robbie Keane Set for Shock Move to Indian Super League

Irish footballing legend Robbie Keane is set to make a surprising move to play in the Indian Super League.

The 37-year old striker, who made 146 appearances for his country and became its record goal-scorer prior to retiring from international football last year, has received several offers to play in the Championship. 

However, Keane is set to reject these offers and instead move to India to join Atlético de Kolkata, according to the Irish Sun. The club are currently managed by Keane's former teammate, Teddy Sheringham. 

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Leeds United striker last played for MLS side LA Galaxy, spending six seasons with the American club - where he won three MLS cups. 

After this successful stint, the forward is now set to ply his trade for a club based in a fifth different country, having previously spent time playing in England, Italy, Scotland, and the United States.

The move comes despite several Championship clubs reportedly being interested in Keane. It is thought he will reject these offers due to the gruelling 46-game scheduled faced by Championship clubs. By contrast, Indian Super League teams play just 14 games prior to the league playoffs, offering a far easier schedule for the experienced Irishman.


The Indian Super League started back in 2013, and in October will begin it's fourth season. Atlético de Kolkata are the current champions, and are the league's most successful team, having already won two of the three titles.

Other well-known stars who have turned out in the Indian Super League include David Trezeguet, Diego Forlan, Alessandro Del Piero and fellow former Liverpool star Luis Garcia.

Ahead of a potential move, Keane has been keeping up his fitness by training with Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers throughout last season.

