Man Utd Fan Uses Series of Expert Tweets to Illustrate Paul Pogba's Massive Influence on the Team

A Manchester United fan has pulled out all the stops in defending his club's £89m signing, in response to criticism over the French midfielder's debut season with the Red Devils.

Via Twitter, passionate fan @UtdJL created a 21 tweet thread, as he made his views known on the playmaker amid mixed reviews surrounding Pogba's performances during the last campaign.

Had enough of the slander. Time for a Paul Pogba thread. Just to remind you that this man is absolutely world-class. pic.twitter.com/lTDNUKgpXt — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

The first defence of Pogba then sparked a viral series of tweets, as the user steadfastly stood-by the man who had helped his team win both the League Cup and Europa League. Time to get comfortable..

Let's start off with this. When we needed him most; two goal contributions in 1 minute to win the game. Clutch. pic.twitter.com/CBez2sWobx — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

From nothing to something in seconds. Great vision and assist for Zlatan's goal. pic.twitter.com/RMh4CrT2V3 — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Same scanrio. Perfectly weighted ball. He does this time and time again, thankfully this one was actually finished. pic.twitter.com/pP7ZnTwQBF — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

How about this for a pass. Scholesesque. pic.twitter.com/s6BCJzSe22 — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Let's not forget the time he made England his bitch. Cahill is still spinning. pic.twitter.com/RAhXvg1W4e — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Outside of the boot assist for Harrop's debut goal. He makes it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/DcYrbpEKad — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

This assist wasn't appreciated enough when it happened. Great technique and very quick thinking. pic.twitter.com/IPsdmziNbz — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Another great example of how Pogba can turn defence to attack in seconds. pic.twitter.com/9hj0yi9RbC — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Can't forget this peach against Swansea. One of the finest strikers of the ball we have from outside the box. pic.twitter.com/jOwHOr2Xd9 — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Strength and eye of the needle pass in the dying minutes so we can mug Pardew off for the second time. Lovely. pic.twitter.com/igvxMD8znG — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

He can also cross a ball. So to answer your question, no there isn't anything he can't do. pic.twitter.com/nfhB6SUlbn — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Look at this pass ffs. He takes the piss. Find me another midfielder with vision like this. pic.twitter.com/GDEkBHbLBL — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Let's not forget that he could've had another 9 goals this season. Even though goals aren't really his game. pic.twitter.com/uQZxIw7ThD — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

While stats don't say everything about football, I find Pogba's comparison to PFA POTY Kanté very interesting given Pogba's criticism. pic.twitter.com/JSA5DQK0Yc — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Thank you for your time and goodnight. pic.twitter.com/x3iHu8a8i1 — JL (@UtdJL) July 27, 2017

Before the end of the Twitter storm though, there was still more to come...

Didn't want to add to this thread, but you lot saying I used biased stats for the Kanté comparison - here's some 'defensive' stats for you. pic.twitter.com/StEAM2ktSR — JL (@UtdJL) July 28, 2017

It's the same outcome. Thank you and goodnight x2. pic.twitter.com/TiDQcSfM88 — JL (@UtdJL) July 28, 2017

The conclusion to the thread was certainly as enjoyable as the rest. Naturally, the criticism of such an expensive player will always be there, but fans and pundits alike who have seen the tweets will know now there is definitely a loyal following for United's main man.