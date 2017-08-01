Soccer

Man Utd Fan Uses Series of Expert Tweets to Illustrate Paul Pogba's Massive Influence on the Team

90Min
35 minutes ago

A Manchester United fan has pulled out all the stops in defending his club's £89m signing, in response to criticism over the French midfielder's debut season with the Red Devils.

Via Twitter, passionate fan @UtdJL created a 21 tweet thread, as he made his views known on the playmaker amid mixed reviews surrounding Pogba's performances during the last campaign. 

The first defence of Pogba then sparked a viral series of tweets, as the user steadfastly stood-by the man who had helped his team win both the League Cup and Europa League. Time to get comfortable.. 

Before the end of the Twitter storm though, there was still more to come...

The conclusion to the thread was certainly as enjoyable as the rest. Naturally, the criticism of such an expensive player will always be there, but fans and pundits alike who have seen the tweets will know now there is definitely a loyal following for United's main man.

