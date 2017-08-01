PHOTO: Barca Fans Let Neymar Know Exactly How They Feel With Explicit Homemade Poster

The 2017 summer transfer window has thrown up a few surprise deals so far, but none have had the scope and appeal of that concerning Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants are believed to be closing in on a world-record £197m transfer for the Barcelona superstar, with some reports suggesting that his move could be completed by Wednesday.

Given the mounting speculation and lack of denial from Neymar's camp, Barca fans have naturally grown tired, frustrated and even angered over the protracted saga. So much so that some have made homemade posters calling for him to go as soon as possible:

Barcelona fans have put up a poster outside Camp Nou with Neymar's photo and calling him a mercenary. They want him out of the club. pic.twitter.com/J7nuHFgU2z — Sán (@Zizouology) August 1, 2017

The strongly-worded flyer translates to: "Wanted: Traitor. Mercenaries out of Barcelona. Only players who love the shirt."

Ouch. Neymar had appeared to have completed a 180° turn on an apparent switch to France after his teammates pleaded with him to stay, but those calls seem to have fallen on deaf ears now.

Will Barcelona miss him? Only time will tell, but those supporters who are fed up at the gossip surrounding his future have had their say. If Neymar does end up staying, however, he'll have a lot of making up to do based off of this event.

Meanwhile, the man himself took to his Instagram story to laugh off suggestions that he was heading to Brazil, and not Barcelona's training camp, after landing in Dubai.

Media outlets had claimed that the 25-year-old forward was heading to his homeland instead of joining up with his teammates, but Neymar clarified that he was not willing to risk the wrath of new manager Ernesto Valverde.

A wise move, given the amount of speculation over his future!

