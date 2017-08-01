PHOTO: Neymar's Move to PSG Near to Completion Following Unsubtle Hints on Player's Instagram

Neymar is looking set to become the most expensive footballer in the history of the game, with a £222m move to Paris Saint-Germain seemingly on the horizon.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

The Barcelona and Brazil forward is being heavily linked with a switch from the Camp Nou to the French capital, and he isn't shying away from the public eye - in fact, he's revelling in it.

A recent Instagram story, posted by the player himself, seemed to confirm rumours of him being in Dubai to complete his medical ahead of the PSG move.

Neymar, hace 30 minutos en su Instagram Story...está en Dubái, ⏰⏰ tic tac, tic tac pic.twitter.com/qEdfEU9smL — Carlos Muñoz (@CarlosMdelReal) August 1, 2017

The 25-year-old also posted a bit of biblical text from Philippians 4, possibly hinting that his desire to join the French side wasn't spurred by money.

Image by Kavan Flavius

He said: "I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances.

"I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want."

Make of these what you will, but it certainly not looking good for Barca, who are reportedly now in the race for Kylian Mbappe as they're braced to lose their other golden boy.