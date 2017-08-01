Soccer

The Stat That Suggests Leicester City Could Be in for a New Defender this Summer

90Min
an hour ago

Former Premier League champions Leicester City could be in for a new defender this summer.

This isn't based on any report, but only a simple stat that suggests they would be better off bringing in a new face to help man their defensive line.

The Foxes conceded 63 goals in the Premier league last season, and only six teams let in more. Even a relegated Middlesbrough were able to defend more efficiently, with 10 less goals getting past them.

According to WhoScored.com, Christian Fuchs was the defender who was dribbled past the most in Europe's top five leagues last season.

The 31-year-old made 47 appearances for Leicester during the campaign, averaging 2.6 tackles and 1.8 interceptions. He got beaten by dribbles 1.3 times every game, though - a pretty damning stat.

If that's not enough to consider looking into a new full-back, then we're not sure what is.

