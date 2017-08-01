The Stat That Suggests Leicester City Could Be in for a New Defender this Summer

Former Premier League champions Leicester City could be in for a new defender this summer.

This isn't based on any report, but only a simple stat that suggests they would be better off bringing in a new face to help man their defensive line.

The Foxes conceded 63 goals in the Premier league last season, and only six teams let in more. Even a relegated Middlesbrough were able to defend more efficiently, with 10 less goals getting past them.

Christian Fuchs: Was dribbled past more times (52) than any other defender in Europe's top 5 leagues last season pic.twitter.com/rXuA0lu4MF — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 27, 2017

According to WhoScored.com, Christian Fuchs was the defender who was dribbled past the most in Europe's top five leagues last season.

The 31-year-old made 47 appearances for Leicester during the campaign, averaging 2.6 tackles and 1.8 interceptions. He got beaten by dribbles 1.3 times every game, though - a pretty damning stat.

If that's not enough to consider looking into a new full-back, then we're not sure what is.