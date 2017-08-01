Swansea Ace ​Gylfi Sigurdsson Backed to Complete Everton Move by His Very Own Teammate

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been backed to complete his protracted big-money transfer to Everton by none other than Swansea City's own club captain.

Leon Britton spoke to BBC Radio 5Live about the talismanic playmaker's ongoing situation in south Wales as the Toffees continue their summer-long pursuit of the Iceland international.

Swansea have already knocked back two bids from the Blues for Sigurdsson's signature - believed to be £40m and £45m - but veteran midfielder Britton stated his belief that the 27-year-old would likely depart the Liberty Stadium before the window shuts in September.

He said: "It's a difficult one, it has maybe dragged on longer than a lot of people have expected.

"Gylfi wasn't in America, he didn't travel with the squad for Birmingham away. When things like that happen you do think that 'yes, the transfer will happen'.

"Things do change overnight, maybe Everton move on to another target they think is better value for money, maybe a new target becomes available.

"But it would be a massive blow, you can't deny the influence he had on the team. I think Everton have maybe offered £40-45m so I think there'll be some movement now and Gylfi will go."

If the Swans decide to cash in on their prized asset - the club having slapped a £50m valuation on his head - it would prove to be a significant blow to manager Paul Clement's pre-season preparations, despite Sigurdsson not featuring in any friendly fixture save for the one against Barnet.

Britton, who has been part of the Swansea setup since their League Two days, did however go on to state that his beloved club would have to reinvest a sizeable portion of Sigurdsson's fee if he departed for Goodison Park:

"If he does go, it's vitally important that we replace him with the same quality, as much as we can.

"When you see Gylfi's stats last year you think he would be playing for one of the top-half clubs, he is a big influence at the top end of the pitch.

"Unfortunately at the kind of club we're at, when the biggest teams come calling it is hard to keep him."