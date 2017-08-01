Swipe Right: Man Utd in Talks Over New Sleeve Sponsor to Help Them Find Love on the Pitch

Manchester United have sensationally held talks with representatives from online dating service Tinder about becoming their first shirt sleeve sponsor, according to a report from the Mail.

United appear to have taken a big swipe at their competitors with the talks, as if the deal comes off then it could blow all other sleeve sponsorship fees so far right out of the water. Tinder are reported to be offering a huge £12m-a-year for the opportunity, which will be new to Premier League clubs this season.

🔥 Man Utd are set to have Tinder as their sleeve sponsor next season



Bet Luke Shaw still won't get a match#MUFC pic.twitter.com/TkhyOesUca — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 31, 2017

Nine of the 20 clubs in England's top flight have so far secured sleeve sponsorship deals, with Chelsea and Manchester City among the biggest, and these deals come in conjunction with shirt sponsors - which have been in place for decades. Chevrolet are United's main sponsor at the moment, paying the club £50m-a-year.

Tinder are looking to build a "more mainstream image and global following" despite the fact that the smartphone app already boasts 50m users - who combined make up to a billion swipes a day.

The Silicon Valley company already work alongside Serie A club Napoli and striker Arkadiusz Milik, who was recently given his own dating profile on the app for commercial purposes. As yet, there has been no confirmation of the talks from United, but the potential deal could set the standard for sleeve sponsors in years to come.

United are looking to swipe their first Premier League title since 2013 in the coming season, with their first match being at home to Leicester City next weekend.