Soccer

Tuesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Drinkwater, Keane, Seri, Fernando and Much More

90Min
an hour ago

Today is Tuesday and that can only mean one thing, another edition of the transfer rumour roundup...

1. Danny Drinkwater

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Transfer: Leicester City to Chelsea

The sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United has opened up a midfield spot in Chelsea's squad and Leicester City enforcer Danny Drinkwater is being touted as a possible arrival at Stamford Bridge.

2. Andy Yiadom

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Transfer: Barnsley to Huddersfield Town


Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner's latest comments that his side are not done in the transfer window has infused rumours that the Terriers will make a move for Barnsley's versatile winger Andy Yiadom.

3. Leander Dendoncker

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

Transfer: Anderlecht to Manchester United

Manchester United's long-term pursuit of 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker is looking all the more likely after Anderlecht's manager admitted that a significant bid would force the club to sell their prised possession.

4. Robbie Keane

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Transfer: Los Angeles Galaxy to Atletico de Kolkata


Republic of Ireland all-time goalscorer and appearance maker Robbie Keane has not hung up his boots just yet, with reports emerging that the former Spurs, Liverpool and Leeds United striker close to joining Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata.

5. Ales Mateju

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

Transfer: Viktoria Plzen to Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls are set to add further reinforcements to their ranks ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League season, with 21-year-old Czech Republic full-back Ales Mateju being signed for just £2m.

6. Wesley Hoedt

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Transfer: Southampton to Lazio


With Liverpool continuing to keep tabs on centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Southampton are preparing for the worse case scenario by prepping a deal for Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt in case of an exit by the Dutch skipper.

7. Jean Michael Seri

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Transfer: Nice to Arsenal

The Gunners' summer-long chase of Thomas Lemar shows no signs of being solved and that could lead Arsene Wenger to turn to alternative transfer targets, namely Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

8. Fernando

David Rogers/GettyImages

Transfer: Manchester City to Galatasaray

Fernando's time in the Premier League is at an end, after the Brazilian was spotted leaving England ahead of a rumoured move to Turkish giants Galatasaray. The 30-year-old never truly established himself in the Citizens' starting lineup during his three seasons at Eastlands. 

9. Emre Mor

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Fiorentina

A range of European clubs have shown an interest in discarded Borussia Dortmund youngster Emre Mor, but it seems that Serie A outfit Fiorentina have stolen a march on the others, with the Viola happy to pay BVB's £18m valuation of the Turkish winger.

10. Ryad Boudebouz

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

Transfer: Montpellier to West Ham United

The Hammers are keeping close tabs on Algerian international Ryad Boudebouz, who has impressed in Ligue 1 recently, scoring 11 times for Montpellier last season, which would explain his £13.5m valuation.

11. Simon Kjaer

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Transfer: Fenerbahce to Sevilla

Simon Kjaer will likely be a Sevilla player by the end of the week, with reports that the Danish international has arrived in Spain to undergo a medical with the La Liga side ahead of a £10 move.


That's all we have for today. Make sure to tune in tomorrow for another edition of the transfer rumour roundup.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters