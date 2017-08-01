Tuesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Drinkwater, Keane, Seri, Fernando and Much More

Today is Tuesday and that can only mean one thing, another edition of the transfer rumour roundup...

1. Danny Drinkwater

Transfer: Leicester City to Chelsea

The sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United has opened up a midfield spot in Chelsea's squad and Leicester City enforcer Danny Drinkwater is being touted as a possible arrival at Stamford Bridge.

2. Andy Yiadom

Transfer: Barnsley to Huddersfield Town





Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner's latest comments that his side are not done in the transfer window has infused rumours that the Terriers will make a move for Barnsley's versatile winger Andy Yiadom.

3. Leander Dendoncker

Transfer: Anderlecht to Manchester United

Manchester United's long-term pursuit of 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker is looking all the more likely after Anderlecht's manager admitted that a significant bid would force the club to sell their prised possession.

4. Robbie Keane

Transfer: Los Angeles Galaxy to Atletico de Kolkata





Republic of Ireland all-time goalscorer and appearance maker Robbie Keane has not hung up his boots just yet, with reports emerging that the former Spurs, Liverpool and Leeds United striker close to joining Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata.

5. Ales Mateju

Transfer: Viktoria Plzen to Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls are set to add further reinforcements to their ranks ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League season, with 21-year-old Czech Republic full-back Ales Mateju being signed for just £2m.

6. Wesley Hoedt

Transfer: Southampton to Lazio





With Liverpool continuing to keep tabs on centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Southampton are preparing for the worse case scenario by prepping a deal for Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt in case of an exit by the Dutch skipper.

7. Jean Michael Seri

Transfer: Nice to Arsenal

The Gunners' summer-long chase of Thomas Lemar shows no signs of being solved and that could lead Arsene Wenger to turn to alternative transfer targets, namely Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

8. Fernando

Transfer: Manchester City to Galatasaray

Fernando's time in the Premier League is at an end, after the Brazilian was spotted leaving England ahead of a rumoured move to Turkish giants Galatasaray. The 30-year-old never truly established himself in the Citizens' starting lineup during his three seasons at Eastlands.

9. Emre Mor

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Fiorentina

A range of European clubs have shown an interest in discarded Borussia Dortmund youngster Emre Mor, but it seems that Serie A outfit Fiorentina have stolen a march on the others, with the Viola happy to pay BVB's £18m valuation of the Turkish winger.

10. Ryad Boudebouz

Transfer: Montpellier to West Ham United

The Hammers are keeping close tabs on Algerian international Ryad Boudebouz, who has impressed in Ligue 1 recently, scoring 11 times for Montpellier last season, which would explain his £13.5m valuation.

11. Simon Kjaer

Transfer: Fenerbahce to Sevilla

Simon Kjaer will likely be a Sevilla player by the end of the week, with reports that the Danish international has arrived in Spain to undergo a medical with the La Liga side ahead of a £10 move.

