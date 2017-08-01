Veteran Boss Harry Redknapp Warns Rafa Benitez of Need to Spend for Premier League Survival

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has expressed his concern at Newcastle United's lack of summer spending, suggesting that Rafa Benitez's side could be facing relegation unless they sign more players.

Newcastle have invested in young talent so far in the transfer window, with Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune and Javier Manquillo all joining. However the one bigger value signing so far is attacking midfielder Jacob Murphy from Norwich City, for a fee reported to be around £12m.

Writing for his column in the Sun (via the Chronicle), Redknapp predicted seven clubs who may be facing a relegation dog fight next season in the Premier League.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Along with the Magpies, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager has stated that Huddersfield, Watford, Southampton, Burnley, Swansea City, and Brighton and Hove Albion could all be facing the drop.

"Rafa Benitez doesn’t need my advice as he’s one of the game’s top managers – so he knows the score," Redknapp wrote. "Yet we are a month from the close of the transfer window and - for whatever reason - he has not been able to do what he’s aware he has to do to make sure Newcastle do not go back down.

5 Things Newcastle United Fans Should Know About New Signing Mikel Merino @jackdigman https://t.co/ZXJuJFoy0V — NewcastlePro (@NewcastlePro) August 1, 2017

"That is get in more bodies, and high-quality bodies at that, or you fear it could all go horribly wrong over the next few months.

"I don’t want to be the prophet of doom for any club, I’ve a lot of mates who are managers in the Prem and I wish them all the very best. But there’s no escaping the fact some are facing a fight to stay up."

Despite Redknapp's concern, Newcastle have shown promise in pre-season, winning two games so far that included a smashing 4-0 victory against Bradford City.

The Magpies also drew against Preston North End, and most recently lost to Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05.