West Ham Interested in Signing Algerian Star & Continuing Spending Spree

West Ham United fans are looking to the new season with optimism as it is believed that the club are interested in signing Montpellier and Algerian midfielder, Ryad Boudebouz according to a report by L'Equipe.

The report states that the Hammers are weighing up a £13.5m offer for the Algerian star, who many fans see as a direct replacement for Dimitri Payet, who was sold to Marseille in January, as well as alleviating the burden upon Manuel Lanzini to provide goals and assists since the Frenchman's departure.

The 27-year-old scored 11 goals in 33 appearances last season leading to many sides across Europe chasing his signature. It is reported that West Ham face competition from the likes of Newcastle United and Sevilla to sign the Algerian international. The former Sochaux and Bastia star is reportedly keen to leave France this summer with many West Ham fans wanting him to be a further addition to their impressive summer spending so far.

Boudabouz is Payets replacement. Get it done @WestHamUtd — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) July 31, 2017

Better than Payet and 3 years younger. — IronsHome (@Irons_Home) July 31, 2017

Slaven Bilic has been shrewd in the transfer market thus far with the acquisitions of Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic and Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City.

Hammers fans are keen for the Algerian to sign as they ponder over a possible new attacking trio in their starting line up of Chicharito, Arnautovic and Boudebouz. A massive upgrade from the likes of Jonathan Calleri and Robert Snodgrass of last season.

West Ham fans will be hopeful that owners David Gold and David Sullivan can get this deal over the line as their attacking options, particularly in midfield, would be abundant, especially following the £20m transfer of Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City in July, going into the new season.