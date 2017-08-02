Soccer

Argentine Journalist Claims Transfer-Shy Tottenham May Be Set to Land Genoa Striker

90Min
36 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur could be close to signing their first player of the summer transfer window, with an approach for Genoa striker (and son of Atletico Madrid manager) Giovanni Simeone suggested by one Argentine journalist. 

The lack of transfer action from Tottenham in this window has been widely-publicised, as the north London side have sat back while their Premier League rivals have splashed the cash on an unprecedented level.

However, according to reports from Argentine journalist Lucas Ajuria on Twitter, Simeone's future at Genoa is all but over, and Spurs are set to scrap it out with Serie A side Fiorentina for the player's signature. 

The 22-year-old striker impressed during his debut season with Genoa in the 2016/17 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 31 league appearances.

Ajuria wrote online: "Today there will be meeting of Board of Directors in #River: several issues to be discussed.


"imminent sale of Giovanni Simeone to England: enter money by solidarity mechanism. Tottenham is disputed with Fiorentina."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The reason the sale of Simeone would be discussed at a River Plate board meeting is that the Argentine club stand to receive part of any fee - due to FIFA's 'solidarity mechanism' that gives the first club of a player a percentage of the transfer, when a player moves country.

Given the rapid ascension of star striker Harry Kane at Spurs, Simeone would likely be signed as a back-up option for the England international. 

While still young, Dutch forward Vincent Janssen failed to perform for Spurs last season, scoring just twice despite featuring in 27 Premier League appearances.

Simeone is still a raw talent, but Mauricio Pochettino's ability for developing young players could be just what the Argentina Under-23 international needs to kick-start his career at a higher level.

Spurs will be desperate to fight for the title again next season, after being pipped to the post by Antonio Conte's dogged Chelsea side in the 2016/17 campaign. 

Pochettino's side set the league alight with their youthful exuberance and relentless style of play last season, and fans of Spurs will hope that they can carry on the momentum into the upcoming campaign.

