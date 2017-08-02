Arsenal Offer Caen More Money Than Italian Giants for Promising Starlet Yann Karamoh

Arsenal have offered Ligue 1 side Caen more money than Italian giants Inter for 19-year-old Yann Karamoh, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio claims that the Gunners have offered the 'new Kylian Mbappe' a higher salary than Italian giants Inter Milan.

The Gunners and their north London rivals Tottenham have both been linked with a swoop this summer for the Caen forward who scored 5 goals in 35 appearances in his first season in professional football.

With Lucas Perez seemingly on his way out of the Emirates stadium just a year after joining from Deportivo La Coruna, Arsene Wenger is said to be keen on signing the youngster to bolster his attacking options for this season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Perez is set to join Turkish outfit Fenerbache after a frustrating first season on the fringes in London, and this has led to Wenger turning his attentions to the Ivorian, after he impressed in Caen's outstanding campaign as they finished seventh last season.

Despite heavy interest from the Premier League, Di Marzio says that Karamoh "has made his mind up regrading a move to the San Siro," and is destined to join Inter at some point.

The French U21 international has one year remaining on his current contract and Caen are reluctant to sell one of their main assets, but could be forced to cash in on him in the January window, if they are able to resist the temptation of Inter until then.