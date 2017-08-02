Aston Villa Full-Back Joins Turkish Side Yeni Malatyaspor for Record Fee

Aly Cissokho has joined Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor in a deal worth £1.3m, the Birmingham Mail have reported.

The full-back has signed a two-year contract with his new club, who paid their biggest ever fee to secure his signature.

The deal represents good business for Villa, who deemed Cissokho surplus to requirements and are still looking to balance the books to remain within the boundaries of Financial Fair Play.

TRANSFER - Aly Cissokho, Yeni Malatyaspor'da pic.twitter.com/1u32iZPbKF — Tribun Dergi (@tribundergi) August 2, 2017

The 29-year-old, who joined the Claret and Blue from Valencia in 2014, made a total of 58 appearances during his three years at the club.





He began his spell with Villa well, but soon fell out-of-favour when Villa brought in the likes of Jordan Amavi and Neil Taylor.





Cissokho also had unsuccessful loan spells at Porto and Olympiakos during his time at Villa.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Frenchman becomes the Championship club's fourth departure of the season, following the exits of Carlos Sanchez, Jordan Veretout and Nathan Baker.

Carles Gil and Aaron Tshibola have also departed on loan, and further players are expected to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Following confirmation of the transfer, Cissokho told Turkish outlet Sabah: "I thank the manager, the chairman and everyone who contributed to this deal.

"I am always happy to play in Turkey, I am very happy. I have had the opportunity to play for many big teams before, and this is my chance. I want to start working with the team as soon as possible."