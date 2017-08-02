Diego Costa Nearing AC Milan Loan With Possible Atletico Return Set for January

Spain international Diego Costa has been at the centre of one of the most bizarre transfer stories this summer.

Having been heavily linked with a move to China in January, many expected Costa to jump ship at Stamford Bridge this summer, in search of one last big money contract in the Chinese Super League.

After being told by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte that he would not be needed this season, Costa now has his heart set on a return to Madrid with Diego Simeone's Atletico. However, with the Spanish side currently under a transfer ban, any move would prohibit the 28-year-old from playing until 2018.

In order to get around Atletico's ban, Costa is seeking a short term loan move away from London so that he can continue playing football, before making a permanent switch to the Spanish capital in January - according to Sky reporter Kaveh Solhekol among others.

Although the big-spending Rossoneri would prefer to take Costa full-time - with the Evening Standard reporting that there could be a possibility do so as Atletico dither over his January valuation - the chance of giving new £32m signing André Silva the chance to learn from Costa for six months could help Vincenzo Montella's side beyond the duration of the Chelsea man's loan.

Sky Italy: AC Milan making progress with deal for Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Could join Milan on loan then sign for Atlético in January — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 1, 2017

Costa first moved to the Spanish capital in 2007, leaving Liga NOS side Braga for a fee of £1.2m. Spells with Celta Vigo, Albacete, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano helped push Costa into the first team in Madrid, eventually earning a £32m move to west London in 2014.

An impressive tally of 58 goals in 120 games for Chelsea has put the 28-year-old striker in the hearts of Blues fans for good.

Despite the Brazilian-born forwards on field antics dividing public opinion, he is undoubtedly one of the most talented strikers in the Premier League.