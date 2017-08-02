Hertha Berlin Send Perfectly Judged Tweet to Bayern Following Their 3-0 Defeat to Liverpool

Despite it only being pre-season Liverpool raised a few eyebrows last night following their outstanding 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Area on Tuesday night.

Hertha Berlin were also beaten 3-0 by the Reds and couldn't help themselves when it came to delivering a cheeky dig at Bayern when the full time whistle was blown:

Chin up, @FCBayernEN! Happens to the best of us 🙂 pic.twitter.com/wB0aJGfM7h — Hertha BSC English (@HerthaBSC_EN) August 1, 2017

Jurgen Klopp's team have had a fruitful pre-season and their performance last night was no different as they were fully deserving of their victory over a near-full strength Bayern side.

First half goals from Saido Mane and new-boy Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 2-0 up at the interval and a sublime finish from Daniel Sturridge wrapped the game up in the final minutes.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the game, Klopp was keen not to let him or his side get carried away, saying: “Nearly everything was super but we're still in our preparations, we haven't played enough football so far. Bayern had too much possession tonight. We had to run around too much."





The German was pleased with his side's general performance continuing: "At times my team showed how good they can play football. The third goal was great. In attack we were really good.

"In the first half we were very dangerous on the counter, the pressing was very good. I am satisfied but I think we can play better. I see we are right at the start of getting there.

''We have trained a lot around these games. It's not that we are fresh and top fit for the preparation games. I am satisfied but I think we can play better.”