Soccer

Hertha Berlin Send Perfectly Judged Tweet to Bayern Following Their 3-0 Defeat to Liverpool

90Min
an hour ago

Despite it only being pre-season Liverpool raised a few eyebrows last night following their outstanding 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Area on Tuesday night.

Hertha Berlin were also beaten 3-0 by the Reds and couldn't help themselves when it came to delivering a cheeky dig at Bayern when the full time whistle was blown:

Jurgen Klopp's team have had a fruitful pre-season and their performance last night was no different as they were fully deserving of their victory over a near-full strength Bayern side. 

First half goals from Saido Mane and new-boy Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 2-0 up at the interval and a sublime finish from Daniel Sturridge wrapped the game up in the final minutes.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the game, Klopp was keen not to let him or his side get carried away, saying: “Nearly everything was super but we're still in our preparations, we haven't played enough football so far. Bayern had too much possession tonight. We had to run around too much."


The German was pleased with his side's general performance continuing: "At times my team showed how good they can play football. The third goal was great. In attack we were really good. 

"In the first half we were very dangerous on the counter, the pressing was very good. I am satisfied but I think we can play better. I see we are right at the start of getting there. 

''We have trained a lot around these games. It's not that we are fresh and top fit for the preparation games. I am satisfied but I think we can play better.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters