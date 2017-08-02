Injury-Prone Liverpool Star Dispels Fears Over Thigh Issue Sustained During Bayern Win

Daniel Sturridge has played down suggestions that his miserable injury record has struck again after he pulled up in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly win over Bayern Munich.

The striker was hauled off the field of play with a thigh issue just moments after adding Liverpool’s third goal on the night in the Audi Cup clash in Germany.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had revealed that he feared the worst for Sturridge with regards to another setback but, speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the game, the Reds star allayed fears over another extended period on the sidelines.

He said: “It just a little bit of tension kicking off. I've done a lot of running and a lot of work. We train on the morning of the games. I think it's just a bit of fatigue to be honest. I'll be okay.

“I'm feeling great, I've put in a lot of work, I trained a lot in the summer in LA. I haven't missed many sessions here, they're looking after me, we have done triple sessions and things like that.

“I've trained nearly every session. I'm feeling the best I've felt for a little while and I'm looking forward to the season and hopefully we can have some success.”

Klopp faced an anxious wait over Sturridge’s prognosis after he tweaked his thigh muscle after chipping Sven Ulreich in the 83rd minute of the contest on Wednesday.

In quotes published by the Liverpool Echo after the final whistle, the German boss explained why he hoped that the problem would only prove to be a minor issue for Sturridge after the 28-year-old had worked hard to get into the best possible shape ahead of the new season.

He stated: “I can't say (how bad it is). He hurt his thigh. He has really prepared well.

“I just hope it's only a small injury and he can play again soon. The goal was really great.

“He had another chance just before that. You can see how fast he is. It's a shame and I just hope it's nothing serious.”

Sturridge has missed an ncredible 68 matches in all competitions over the past three seasons due to a series of niggling injuries and strains.

