Inter Complete Signing of Fiorentina & Uruguay Midfielder Matias Vecino

Inter Milan have officially completed the signing of Uruguay international midfielder Matias Vecino from Fiorentina in a deal believed to be worth €24m - the value of his release clause.





Vecino, who completed a medical earlier this week, has signed a four-year contract that will keep him a Nerazzurri player until the summer of 2021.

The 25-year-old is the second player to leave La Viola for Inter this summer after following in the footsteps of veteran Spanish midfielder Borja Valero. Star winger Federico Bernardeschi has also left Stadio Artemo Franchi this summer, joining Juventus for €40m.





Vecino, a full international since last year, has spent the last two seasons playing regularly in Serie A after earlier loans at Cagliari and Empoli.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

He started his senior career with Central Español in Montevideo, before moving on to famed Uruguayan giant Nacional where he remained until signing for Fiorentina in 2013.

Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar, Argentine forward Facundo Colidio and back-up goalkeeper Daniele Padelli are the other new faces to have joined Inter so far this summer.