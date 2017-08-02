It's Not Only PSG Excited About Neymar Arrival as Ligue 1 Rivals Guingamp Make Feelings Known

Neymar is ever closer to becoming the world's most expensive player as his proposed €222m move from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona inches towards completion.

For PSG it represents a huge coup, prising away one of the best players in the world from one of the biggest clubs in the world just as he enters his prime, and is the first time that a French club has ever broken the world transfer record.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The ultimate hope is that Neymar will be the inspiration that sees PSG become only the second team from France after Marseille's tainted 1993 triumph to be crowned European champions.

But it's not only PSG and their fans who seem to be excited. Other parts of France is seemingly ready to welcome Neymar to Ligue 1 with open arms.

On Wednesday morning, EA Guingamp, famous for being a former club of Didier Drogba and Laurent Koscielny, tweeted their excitement that their Stade de Roudourou home could be the venue that hosts Neymar's Ligue 1 debut later this month.

😱 "- @neymarjr pourrait jouer son premier match en Ligue 1 au Stade de Roudourou" pic.twitter.com/hONWrNJVpc — En Avant de Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) August 2, 2017

PSG begin their 2017/18 campaign at home against newly promoted Amiens on 5th August, a game that is likely to come too soon for Neymar. But assuming the transfer goes through as now expected, he should be in contention when his new team face Guingamp away on 13th August.

It is somewhat odd to see opposing so openly celebrating the arrival of a player in such a way.

Just imagine if Bournemouth had expressed similar excitement last summer that their Vitality Stadium would be the setting for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Premier League debut.

What if Southampton's social media channels had performed a public fist pump that they would have the privilege of being the opposition for Paul Pogba's Manchester United debut?