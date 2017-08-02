Soccer

Javier Hernandez Already Making a Thrilling Start to His Hammers Career

90Min
an hour ago

West Ham have not had the best of fortune in recent years when it comes to strikers. West Ham have signed 31 strikers since 2010 - with 20 of those players failing to score more than three goals for the club!

However the £16m signing of Javier Hernandez might just sort out the Hammer's woes. As he has already started to bang the goals in, albeit in training. West Ham's official Twitter account posted a short video of Hernandez taking part in a drill and the scorcher that Chicharito produced should encourage West Ham fans.

The 29-year-old has previous experience in the Premier League with Manchester United and was often used by Sir Alex Ferguson as a super sub. Since leaving United he has played for Bayern Leverkusen where he managed to score an impressive 28 goals in 54 league games.

Now, he will be looking to replicate his past form once again on English shores. Hernandez featured in West Ham's 3-3 draw with Altona 93 on Tuesday night, Chicharito was brought off the bench 70 minutes in with his side 3-2 down and Bilic's side rescued a draw courtesy of an Altona own goal.

It seems West Ham have managed to pull off a real coup with even Jose Mourinho acknowledging that the Mexican will definitely get you goals. 


Speaking to the Telegraph Jose said: "I would always welcome (him) in my squad because he doesn't need many minutes on the pitch to score.

"To get a player of his experience and quality is very good." 

West Ham play Manchester United in the opening game of the 2017/18 season, and the Hammers fans will be hoping their new striker will haunt his former club.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters