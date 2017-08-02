Javier Hernandez Already Making a Thrilling Start to His Hammers Career

West Ham have not had the best of fortune in recent years when it comes to strikers. West Ham have signed 31 strikers since 2010 - with 20 of those players failing to score more than three goals for the club!

However the £16m signing of Javier Hernandez might just sort out the Hammer's woes. As he has already started to bang the goals in, albeit in training. West Ham's official Twitter account posted a short video of Hernandez taking part in a drill and the scorcher that Chicharito produced should encourage West Ham fans.

The 29-year-old has previous experience in the Premier League with Manchester United and was often used by Sir Alex Ferguson as a super sub. Since leaving United he has played for Bayern Leverkusen where he managed to score an impressive 28 goals in 54 league games.

Now, he will be looking to replicate his past form once again on English shores. Hernandez featured in West Ham's 3-3 draw with Altona 93 on Tuesday night, Chicharito was brought off the bench 70 minutes in with his side 3-2 down and Bilic's side rescued a draw courtesy of an Altona own goal.

In Pictures: Javier Hernandez makes his West Ham debut: Javier Hernandez was handed his West Ham debut on… https://t.co/md5zOC2dSR #westham pic.twitter.com/IjjT53zi5n — West Ham Utd News (@westhamutdnews) August 2, 2017

It seems West Ham have managed to pull off a real coup with even Jose Mourinho acknowledging that the Mexican will definitely get you goals.





Speaking to the Telegraph Jose said: "I would always welcome (him) in my squad because he doesn't need many minutes on the pitch to score.

"To get a player of his experience and quality is very good."

West Ham play Manchester United in the opening game of the 2017/18 season, and the Hammers fans will be hoping their new striker will haunt his former club.