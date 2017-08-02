La Liga Will Reportedly Block PSG From Triggering Neymar's €220m Release Clause

The LFP will not allow Paris Saint-Germain to pay Neymar's release clause, according to a report from Sport.

The French giants have been linked with a move for Neymar throughout the ongoing transfer window, and are willing to satisfy Barcelona's €220 million release clause for Neymar. But PSG, despite agreeing to personal terms with Neymar, were said to have been faced with the challenge of activating the aforementioned clause without breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

It now seems that La Liga will not accept the payment of Neymar's release clause, citing 'contractual' problems as reasoning for the course of action.

PSG's activation of the release clause could result in a violation of FFP regulations. Additionally, the installment for Neymar's signing on fee is with a notary. Sources indicate that the LFP will not authorize the triggering of Neymar's release clause as the association adjudges Neymar's move to PSG 'blocked' for the time being.

Meanwhile, LFP president Javier Tebas recently indicated that Unai Emery's side has been made aware of the LFP's position per Sport:

"Although PSG didn't pay the clause we will denounce them. We advised the PSG president what we were going to do and we saw PSG's policy continue along the same line. They cannot make a number in which their commercial rights are greater than those of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Nobody believes this."

However, if the contractual matter is resolved and Financial Fair Play regulations are eventually satisfied, it is important to note that the LFP's decision could change.

Regardless of whether Neymar is still a part of the side, Barcelona will open their competitive campaign against rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España Final on the thirteenth of August.