Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been handed a boost in their pursuits of Schalke's prodigious young talent Max Meyer, after the 21-year-old refused to rule out a move away from the Bundesliga also-rans this summer.

Meyer has already turned down a contract offer from Die Königsblauen in June, and it now seems likely that the versatile forward will leave the Veltins-Arena before September.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, via TalkSPORT, Meyer spoke openly about his plans for the future.

He said: "It is not the case that I want to leave come what may. As things stand [I will stay], but you can never say for sure when you have one year left on your contract and the transfer window is open for another couple of months."

Meyer is one of the hottest young talents in German football, already having earned himself a reputation as a tenacious forward. Despite his tender age, Meyer has played 163 matches for his club 163, scoring 20 goals. The player has also represented Germany on the international stage on four occasions, and captained the team at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

Liverpool are believed to be the frontrunners to secure the signing of Meyer, but Spurs and Arsenal are also thought to be keen.

The fearless style of Meyer's play is bound to attract the interest of any team who wishes to play attractive football - a key trademark of both the Reds and Spurs in recent campaigns.