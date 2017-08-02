Liverpool & Fernando Torres Prove the Love's Still There via Twitter Ahead of Friendly

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are set to face off in the final of the Audi Cup on Wednesday night, and it doesn't look like a certain former Reds striker can wait.

Fernando Torres, now back with the Rojiblancos after stints with Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan, is quite excited to get a crack at his old club.

The Anfield side announced the match - so to speak - via their Twitter account on Tuesday, and in reply, Torres posted: "Can't wait to face the Reds!!!!!"





The club, in turn, posted: "We meet again! _ Looking forward to it!"

Liverpool's pre-season form has been something to marvel at, with their latest outing resulting in a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich. New signing Mohamed Salah has already scored four times in pre-season action, and looks like he could do some real damage in the Premier League next season.

“I can’t remember when we were first interested in Salah, but he was good ever since he was at Basel,” Jurgen Klopp said after the Bayern victory. “It was important this year we could get him, he’s [going to be] a great player for us.”