Report: Martial Agrees to go to Inter in Manchester United's Perisic Deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho accused of tax fraud
26 minutes ago

José Mourinho may have found a way to secure the signing of long-term target Ivan Perišić. 

Inter Milan's star has been on the Portuguese manager's radar for some time and now Mourinho understands that he'd have to include Frenchman Anthony Martial in any potential deal, with the ex-Monaco wonderkid willing to test himself in the Serie A.

There had been talk this summer that Martial could leave Old Trafford, with a reported £40m being enough to convince United to sell. However, the Red Devils are deciding whether to kill two birds with one stone and include Martial as leverage in a move for Inter's Perišić, according to Calciomercato.

Speaking prior to the arrival of Nemanja Matić at Old Trafford, Mourinho fueled transfer speculation by talking about the potential of a fourth signing at United, stating: "Another one, an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options but I never speak about players that belong to other teams."

Mourinho had appeared to be against the idea of Martial leaving Old Trafford this summer, however, even on a short-term basis. The 21-year-old Frenchman is highly thought of in Manchester and after impressing in pre-season, this could be a stand out season for Martial who is seeking a spot in the French national team for the 2018 World Cup.

Swapping a great deal of money, plus one of the most exciting young players in Europe for Perišić doesn't appear to make any sense to most football fans. 

At 28, the Croatian's best days are almost behind him and offers little in the way of longevity for Manchester United. 

