Soccer

Mauricio Pochettino Reveals What Spurs Need to Do to Challenge for the Premier League Title

90Min
16 minutes ago

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Tottenham must invest in new players before the close of the transfer market if they are to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Spurs have yet to bring in a single player, and have seen right-back Kyle Walker leave for Manchester City in a £50m deal.

Pochettino has insisted that they must become active in the market to provide support for the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“How have Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and different clubs tried to improve their season?” he said, quoted by the Guardian. “Bringing players and trying to put more pressure on their star players, their key players – and for us we need to do that too.

“Right, now [I hear] we need to win some trophies, no? That is good, the pressure. I think it’s important to understand now that we need to be clever how we manage the expectation and how we need to put pressure on our own players.

“We understand that Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, [Eric] Dier, [Toby] Alderweireld are really good players. They want to win but need to feel the pressure a little bit to improve every season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“If there’s no competition in behind it’s normal to drop your motivation, it’s normal to drop everything that you do. And then it’s difficult to win.”

Pochettino stressed that he and chairman Daniel Levy are in agreement regarding transfers, but has pointed to the disparity between Spurs and their rivals in terms of finances.

“We are finding the balance because now is the moment to maybe refresh the team with some new faces – and it’s sure that will happen," he added. "In three years, my experience with Daniel has always been trying to find a player to improve. The difference is were they the right or wrong signing?

“The problem is so clear. We are not a club today that can compete with Manchester United and City for a player. We cannot fight. We are in a different way. But the thing is Daniel is very keen to sign like me. These type of player we are talking about they are not easy to find.”

Tottenham fans will be desperate to bring in some new faces ahead of the new season if Spurs are going to be serious contenders in any competition.  

