Soccer

Michael Owen Claims London Duo Will Miss Out on Top 4 Next Season

90Min
an hour ago

Ex Liverpool star Michael Owen has said that north London Rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will miss out on the top 4 of the Premier League next season.

Speaking to the Mirror, Owen said that Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd will occupy the top 4 when all is said and done at the end of the season.

The former Ballon d'Or winner said that the bad atmosphere around Arsenal after a negative result causes too many distractions for the players and the manager. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"With Arsenal I'm just not sure about the overall feeling within the club. My gut feeling is they could win five straight games, but if they lose the sixth the Wenger out brigade will come out which creates a negative atmosphere and that's probably the main thing going against Arsenal."

As for Spurs, despite keeping their top players, they also haven't made any significant signings. Owen has also said that playing their home games at Wembley could make a big difference as opposition players will be wanting to perform well at the infamous stadium.

Owen added: "Spurs have the equivalent of 19 cup finals, going to Wembley will be great for young players who know they might not get another chance to play there and so everyone will be buzzing to play Tottenham away next season."

