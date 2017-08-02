Out of This World: Roma Legend Francesco Totti Sees Final Shirt Launched Into Space
Roma have ensured that Francesco's illustrious playing career has ended on a level that is officially out of this world after launching the Giallorossi legend's #10 shirt into space.
A replica of the 2016/17 Roma shirt bearing Totti's name, the same as he would have worn when he made his final appearance on 28th May against Genoa, was placed aboard a rocket by Italian aerospace company Avio and launched to stars from French Guiana in South America.
💛❤️🚀 #Totti's final shirt successfully launched into space!— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 2, 2017
Looking to end Juventus' six-year stranglehold on the Serie A title and land their first scudetto since 2001, Roma will soon begin their first season without Totti since 1992.
Under the new management of former Roma player Eusebio Di Francesco, the campaign kicks off with a trip north to Bergamo to face Atalanta on 20th August, before an early reunion with ex-coach Luciano Spalletti and his new Inter side a few days later at Stadio Olimpico.