Soccer

Out of This World: Roma Legend Francesco Totti Sees Final Shirt Launched Into Space

90Min
an hour ago

Roma have ensured that Francesco's illustrious playing career has ended on a level that is officially out of this world after launching the Giallorossi legend's #10 shirt into space.

A replica of the 2016/17 Roma shirt bearing Totti's name, the same as he would have worn when he made his final appearance on 28th May against Genoa, was placed aboard a rocket by Italian aerospace company Avio and launched to stars from French Guiana in South America.

Looking to end Juventus' six-year stranglehold on the Serie A title and land their first scudetto since 2001, Roma will soon begin their first season without Totti since 1992.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Under the new management of former Roma player Eusebio Di Francesco, the campaign kicks off with a trip north to Bergamo to face Atalanta on 20th August, before an early reunion with ex-coach Luciano Spalletti and his new Inter side a few days later at Stadio Olimpico.

