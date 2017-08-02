Swansea City Launch Surprise €17m Bid for Arsenal & Spurs Target Jean Michael Seri

Swansea City are looking to leapfrog Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur by launching a bid for OGC Nice and Ivory Coast star Jean Michael Seri.

The Swans have made an offer of €17m for the 26-year-old, according to French publication L'Equipe. However, as expected, the bid was rejected by Nice, who are believed to want a figure in the region of €40m - the buy-out number agreed upon in private talks between the club and Seri.

Seri has attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs throughout the summer, including London rivals Arsenal, and Spurs, as well as Barcelona.

This interest comes after a standout season from the Ivory Coast star. Seri scored seven league goals to go with ten assists, as Nice finished the season third behind Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

While a huge bid may yet force their hand Nice have little pressure to sell one of their star assets and reports claim that Seri is not looking for a way out of the Ligue 1 outfit, despite the new-found interested in his talents.

Neither Arsenal nor Spurs have yet made a bid for Seri so far, but both clubs remain strongly interested in the Ivorian attacking midfielder.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Both teams have been quiet in the transfer window so far this summer, with the standout signing for either being the Gunners' purchase of French star Alexandre Lacazette for €53m.