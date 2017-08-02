Soccer

VIDEO: Wilfried the Wizard! Man City Outcast Shows Off Stunning Ball Control During Training Session

90Min
an hour ago

He's been out in the cold at Manchester City ever since Pep Guardiola walked through the doors at the Etihad stadium.

Wilfried Bony, though, doesn't care about the frosty reception he's received at Manchester City under the Spaniard because, judging by this footage from Twitter, he's on fire.

Well, where his ball control is concerned. We could ramble on here about how exquisite his touch is as he brings down a ball from the air but it's just more breathtaking if you watch it yourself:

How is that even possible, even for a professional footballer? Bony must be some sort of magician to pull off a silky piece of control like that!

City fans - fresh from seeing the clip themselves - couldn't help but reply en masse to the gif in question either:

Not all of those opinions were positive, but it doesn't seem like Bony has been completely cast aside by all City fans.

The likelihood is that the Ivory Coast striker won't be with Guardiola's team for much longer, but at least he'll always have this brief bit of footage to look back on via the internet.

