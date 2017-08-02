West Brom Lining Up Bid for Underused Leicester City Midfielder as Potential Fletcher Replacement

West Bromhich Albion are preparing to move in on one of Leicester City's midfielders, per the Daily Mail.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis is understood to be growing frustrated with his team's movement in the transfer window this summer, and has now made Matty James a target as he looks to add strength and depth to his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The side are still in need of a replacement for Darren Fletcher, who joined up with Stoke City in June, and Pulis is intent on bringing even more players after that gap is filled.

So far, West Brom have recruited Jay Rodriguez from Southampton for £12m, Yuning Zhang from Vitesse (undisclosed fee), and defender Ahmed Hegazi from Al Ahly on loan.

According to the Mail, the Baggies are about to make a strong push for James, who has bounced back nicely from a long-term injury.

According to those who know him best, Rodriguez has rediscovered the spring in his step since joining Albion #wba https://t.co/KeMUeB28rE — Matt Wilson (@mattwilson_star) August 1, 2017

The 26-year-old Englishman was sidelined for all of the Foxes' title-winning campaign, having ruptured ligaments in his knee, but fought back to make 17 appearances on loan for Barnsley last season, impressing whilst there.

He also captained the side against West Brom during a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong last month.

The former Manchester United academy player is now ready to compete in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Leicester, meanwhile, are on the verge of signing Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City on a £25m deal, with the player having passed his medical this week.