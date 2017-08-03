Soccer

Arsene Wenger Says Alexis Sanchez 'Will Stay and He Will Respect That'

1:13 | Planet Futbol
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng: Everyone is gunning for Real Madrid
90Min
38 minutes ago

Alexis Sanchez must "respect" Arsenal's decision to keep hold of him - as footage shows the contract rebel seemingly kissing the club's crest.

The striker's future at the Emirates is still unresolved almost a year after the headlines about him turning down a new deal emerged, and plenty of gossip columns have been filled about where Sanchez will ply his trade next month or 12 months down the line.

However, in quotes published by BBC Sport, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger explained why the 28-year-old would have to deal with his manager's decision to retain his services heading into the 2017/18 campaign.

Wenger said: "The only thing I can tell you is he is focused. My decision is clear - he will stay and he will respect that.

"He will be here for this season and if we manage to do it for more seasons, we will do that as well."

Wenger's comments ahead of Sunday's Community Shield match against Chelsea comes in the wake of a video appearing to show Sanchez plant a cheeky peck on Arsenal's badge during a recent training session.

The footage uploaded to Twitter shows the Chile international conversing with Nacho Monreal and, for a brief moment, he leans down and kisses the club's crest situated on his sweatshirt.

That, coupled with Wenger's quotes, has given Arsenal fans fresh hope that the ex-Barcelona and Udinese star will remain in north London for a good while yet - particularly with interest in his services going quiet across a variety of media outlets.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Sanchez has been linked with possible switches to Premier League rivals Manchester City, Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich and French giants Paris Saint-Germain, but with the latter's shock pursuit of Neymar dominating the headlines, talk of Sanchez has quietened down recently.

The talismanic forward was granted an extended summer break following his international excursions at the 2017 Confederations Cup in the summer, but he only returned to training with his club on Tuesday after suffering a bout of illness.

Sanchez has left than 12 months left on his current Gunners deal, but Arsenal have so far been reluctant to indulge his reported £280,000-a-week wage demands.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters