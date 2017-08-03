Arsene Wenger Confirms Lucas Perez Will Leave This Summer as There's 'Too Much Competition'

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that forward Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal, before the transfer window closes because there is 'too much competition' in his position.

The striker only joined the Gunners a year ago in a £17.1m move from Deportivo La Coruña, but has found opportunities hard to come by at the Emirates - and can probably count himself very unlucky to find himself in the position he does.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Spaniard essentially had to play third fiddle last season as Alexis Sanchez was shifted in-field to play up top, with Olivier Giroud occupying the role of back-up striker.

The Gunners also have Danny Welbeck as an option, and the England man was selected a few times towards the end of 2016/17 over Perez.

Wenger confirms Perez will leave. "I don't like to lose him...but we have main strikers and too much competition is no competition anymore." — James Olley (@JamesOlley) August 3, 2017

A large section of the club's fans have expressed their sympathy for Perez and the way he has been treated during his time as an Arsenal player - most recently he had to find out via the club's website that new signing Alexandre Lacazette had taken his number nine shirt.

Whenever he did get the chance to shine for the Gunners he arguably took it - his best moment coming in the Champions League against Basel when he scored a hat-trick.

Wenger says he will sell the 28-year-old, and it is likely he will have to take a bit of a hit on him - the IB Times say the Frenchman wants €15m but he may have to compromise on a player who started just two times in the Premier League.