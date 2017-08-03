Soccer

Arsene Wenger Confirms Lucas Perez Will Leave This Summer as There's 'Too Much Competition'

90Min
38 minutes ago

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that forward Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal, before the transfer window closes because there is 'too much competition' in his position.

The striker only joined the Gunners a year ago in a £17.1m move from Deportivo La Coruña, but has found opportunities hard to come by at the Emirates - and can probably count himself very unlucky to find himself in the position he does.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Spaniard essentially had to play third fiddle last season as Alexis Sanchez was shifted in-field to play up top, with Olivier Giroud occupying the role of back-up striker.

The Gunners also have Danny Welbeck as an option, and the England man was selected a few times towards the end of 2016/17 over Perez.

A large section of the club's fans have expressed their sympathy for Perez and the way he has been treated during his time as an Arsenal player - most recently he had to find out via the club's website that new signing Alexandre Lacazette had taken his number nine shirt.

Whenever he did get the chance to shine for the Gunners he arguably took it - his best moment coming in the Champions League against Basel when he scored a hat-trick.

Wenger says he will sell the 28-year-old, and it is likely he will have to take a bit of a hit on him - the IB Times say the Frenchman wants €15m but he may have to compromise on a player who started just two times in the Premier League.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters