Soccer

Caen Foward Set for Move to Serie A Giants Inter Milan Despite Premier League Interest

90Min
an hour ago

Reported Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Yann Karamoh is close to a transfer to Serie A giants Inter Milan, with his heart said to be set on a move to the San Siro. 

Sky Italia (via Inside Futbol) report that the Caen forward, who lit up Ligue 1 last season with his dazzling displays, has caught the eye of some of England's top clubs - although the player himself prefers a move to Italy with Inter.

Inter are reportedly keen on granting Karamoh his dream move, and have made a €5m offer to Caen for his services, although they view him as one for the future rather than an immediate first team option. 

The Italian side, should they complete the signing, will look to loan the 19-year-old to fellow Serie A side Genoa as they look to acclimatise him to the league. 

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti feels that the Frenchman needs to further his development, as first team football will not be guaranteed, and the player himself is reportedly accepting of the decision as he seeks to secure his dream move.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters