Caen Foward Set for Move to Serie A Giants Inter Milan Despite Premier League Interest

Reported Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Yann Karamoh is close to a transfer to Serie A giants Inter Milan, with his heart said to be set on a move to the San Siro.

Sky Italia (via Inside Futbol) report that the Caen forward, who lit up Ligue 1 last season with his dazzling displays, has caught the eye of some of England's top clubs - although the player himself prefers a move to Italy with Inter.



Yann Karamoh: Only Edinson Cavani (38) and Alassane Pléa (17) missed more clear-cut scoring chances than Karamoh (14) in Ligue 1 last season pic.twitter.com/nwP6Frls2J — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 1, 2017

Inter are reportedly keen on granting Karamoh his dream move, and have made a €5m offer to Caen for his services, although they view him as one for the future rather than an immediate first team option.

The Italian side, should they complete the signing, will look to loan the 19-year-old to fellow Serie A side Genoa as they look to acclimatise him to the league.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti feels that the Frenchman needs to further his development, as first team football will not be guaranteed, and the player himself is reportedly accepting of the decision as he seeks to secure his dream move.

