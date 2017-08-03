Soccer

Dutch Starlet Believes Man Utd Are Good Enough to Win the Premier League This Season

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah thinks that his side is now good enough to win the Premier League.

United haven't reached the top of the Premier League Mountain since the 2012/13 season, but Fosu-Mensah is confident that the Red Devils have what it takes to compete for the title this season. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking to  ESPN, the Dutch U21 international said: "Definitely we are good enough to compete for the title this season. We have a very strong squad,"


United have spent big this summer, with the purchases of Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, Mourinho's side is looking very strong going into the season. 

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

United not only have some of the best players in the world in their positions, but they are also a physically imposing team, with an average height of 1.84 meters, making them the second tallest team in the league. 

As for Fosu-Mensah, he has only played 12 games since his first team debut in 2016, but he is more worried about improving as a player so his team will have a better chance of being successful. 

"I am just focused on developing my game and to become a better player so I can help my team,"

Manchester United could still improve their squad before the transfer window closes, with Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic being a primary target for Mourinho.

