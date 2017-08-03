Former Barcelona and Brazil Star Backs Philippe Coutinho to Replace Neymar at the Nou Camp

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain legend Ronaldinho has backed Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho to replace Neymar once his countryman's move to Paris Saint-Germain is confirmed.

The Catalan giants have less than a month to replace the 25-year-old before the transfer window closes and have been chasing the Liverpool man hard over the last few weeks, with a bid of around €100m reported to have been rejected by the Merseyside club.

Quoted by the Mirror this week, Ronaldinho said: “There are only very few players in the world who can replace Neymar - and I have said that I think Coutinho could play for them. He is at a level where he could come and fill the gap left by Neymar - but Liverpool will know his worth and after the fees of this summer it will cost Barcelona.”

The former Brazil star also revealed that Neymar had asked his advice on the move, saying: "I have played for both clubs and of course Barcelona are the bigger team historically - but both clubs are now at a level where they are competing for the biggest trophies. I told him (Neymar) that he had to make the right decision for him.

"I did not want to advise him either way - I have just told him to follow his heart and hopefully that is what he has done. There is no doubt that Barcelona will try and replace Neymar - but the problem they have is that clubs now know their financial position.

"The fee for Neymar has been made public and opposition clubs will know that Barcelona have all that money - they are not going to let their best players go cheaply.”