Jose Mourinho Says £200m Is 'Not Expensive' for Neymar as He Asks Man Utd Board for One More Signing

Jose Mourinho has insisted that the €222m Paris Saint-Germain look set to pay for Neymar is 'not expensive' for the Brazil and Barcelona star's services, claiming that the 25-year-old's proven quality justifies his price tag.

The French club are set to more than double the current world transfer record, set when Mourinho's Manchester United paid €105m for Paul Pogba last summer - and the Portuguese manager has opened up once again on how he judges transfer values.

Quoted by the Manchester Evening News, he said: "When we paid that amount for Paul I told that he was not expensive. Expensive are the ones that get into a certain level without a certain quality.

"I think with Neymar it's going to happen the same, I don't think he's expensive for £200m, I don't think he's expensive, I think he's expensive the fact that now you are going to have more players of £100m and you are going to have more players at £80m and you are going to have more players at £60m."

He also admitted that he is hoping for one more signing at Old Trafford before the start of the season, to join Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic.

Speaking after beating Sampdoria in Dublin on Wednesday, he said: "The plan is to have a good squad, not to have a good team, it's to have a good squad with options and we have important players injured for a long time, they are going to be back just by the end of the year, so our squad is not so big and we need options, we need different players.

"Lukaku, Martial and Rashford are all different players and we need everybody and it's going to be good, it's going to be fun to choose the team for every match, according to the plan, to the opponent, to our gameplan.

"So the squad is good and, as I told a few months ago, I was hoping for four players to improve the squad and the club did a fantastic job,absolutely fantastic, by getting three of them, which is difficult in the crazy market where we are now. To get three out of four, I thank the club for that. I would be happier if they gave me four of four but they did a great effort for me."