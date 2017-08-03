Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Not Interested in Barcelona's Latest Plan Regarding Philippe Coutinho

90Min
18 minutes ago

Barcelona's plan to exchange Rafinha or Andre Gomes plus cash for Philippe Coutinho is a non-starter for Jurgen Klopp.


With the imminent departure of Neymar, Barca are eyeing his replacement. Throughout the summer, Coutinho has seemed the likely candidate and is now believed to be one of a four man shortlist.

However, The Liverpool Echo reports that Klopp has no interest in accepting either Rafinha or Gomes in return. Liverpool don't believe that either player will offer anything different to the current options they possess.

FBL-GER-AUDI-CUP-ATLETICO-MADRID-FC-LIVERPOOL

It was originally believed that Barcelona had tabled a second bid on Monday night, but reports suggest that is not true. Liverpool are in a strong position to keep the Brazilian talisman after he signed a new contract in January.

If Liverpool are to keep Coutinho, it will show a great sign of intent and fans might seem them as realistic title contenders.

Liverpool have had a good pre-season winning the Premier League Asia Trophy and finishing second in the Audi Cup. A 3-0 win against Bayern was perhaps their best display, but were not strong enough to beat Atletico Madrid on penalties.

Liverpool FC v Leicester City FC: Premier League Asia Trophy

Before Liverpool defeated Bayern, Klopp said in the pre match conference that “If you say he is not available to be sold, where is the interpretation?

“The word ‘not’ means there is no interpretation. There is nothing new.”

It seems that if Barcelona are to secure the Brazilian's signature, then they will have to break the Premier League record transfer fee. 

