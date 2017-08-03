Soccer

Mauricio Pochettino Plans £2m Deal for Southampton Keeper as Spurs Eye First Transfer of Summer

90Min
38 minutes ago

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to make Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga his first signing of the summer in a £2m deal, as Spurs look for depth in order to challenge on four fronts this season. 

As reported by The Sun, Pochettino wants to raid his former club for their back up keeper, who spent last season out on loan at Rayo Vallecano as he sought to get game time under his belt. 

The 25-year-old Argentine keeper is well known by his fellow countryman and former manager Pochettino, who rated him as a promising keeper for the future whilst at Southampton. 

Gazzaniga would compete with Michel Vorm as understudy to number one Hugo Lloris, but should not be deterred by a possible lack of game time as Spurs will compete in the EFL Cup, the FA Cup, the Champions League as well as the Premier League. 

Newly appointed Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino is reportedly open to offers for the former Gillingham keeper, as he already has Alex McCarthy to play back up to England international Fraser Forster, and Spurs are well in front for the Argentine's signature should he depart St Marys. 

Given the North London club's alarming lack of transfer activity this summer, Spurs fans may be potentially underwhelmed by the arrival of a reserve goalkeeper, although strength in depth will be key as they return to Europe's most illustrious club competition.

