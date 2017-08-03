Soccer

Spanish Report Claims Arsenal Had Offer Rejected for Highly Coveted Borussia Dortmund Starlet

18 minutes ago

Arsenal apparently failed in a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele according to reports in Spain.

The young Frenchman enjoyed a fine first season over in the Bundesliga last term, and has been linked with a move to a bigger club - including Barcelona.

Those reports have intensified since the developments in the Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain story on Wednesday, and the 20-year-old is touted to make the switch to the Nou Camp to replace the Brazilian superstar.

But as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Dembele has also been the subject of a bid by Arsenal this summer, and moneybags PSG themselves, but both were clearly unsuccessful.

The Gunners are after some extra firepower in the wide areas, and have spent most of the summer chasing Monaco star Thomas Lemar.

Arsene Wenger has lodged at least two bids for the winger and it appears Monaco are playing hardball over him by asking for £80m.

The club have also been linked with a move for Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City, but the Algerian is thought to be a back-up option.

With PSG on the brink of confirming Neymar in what would be a new transfer world record at

€222m, it could be that Arsenal go back in for Dembele now and go head-to-head with Barca.

Dembele is arguably a better prospect than Lemar, and with Monaco asking for £80m for their star, it might make more sense for them to invest their money into a younger, more promising player.

