Soccer

The Stat that Suggests Christian Eriksen Could Be Spurs' Most Important Player Next Season

90Min
38 minutes ago

You'd think that Tottenham's most important player would be Harry Kane, right?

Or maybe Dele Alli. Or maybe even Heung-min Son, given his immense form last season.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

But you'd probably be wrong if you picked any of the three, as according to a simple stat, the Londoners' most important player could be none other than Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to WhoScored.com, Eriksen recorded the most key passes in the Premier League, with 112 of those flying off his boot.

The Dane was involved in 27 goals for Tottenham, scoring 10 times and delivering 17 assists, and Mauricio Pochettino should be expecting more of the same in the upcoming campaign.

Spurs pushed rivals Chelsea hard for the Premier League title last season, ultimately finishing in second place. And it will be interesting to see how they perform in the coming months, especially given their lack of transfer activity so far.

Going by the stat though, they should be fine as long as Eriksen is in the mix!

