UEFA Release Statement on PSG's €222m Move for Neymar & Claim They Haven't Received FFP Complaints

38 minutes ago

UEFA has issued a statement in response to La Liga allegations of 'financial doping' in Paris Saint-Germain's £200m move for Barcelona superstar Neymar'.

The Brazilian's move appears imminent, with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both publicly bidding their teammate farewell. However, reports indicate La Liga have refused to accept PSG's money to activate Neymar's buyout clause.

Speaking to AS, La Liga President Javier Tebas accused PSG of not respecting UEFA regulations, and claimed he is ready to file a complaint.

"If UEFA don't react [to the complaint], we will present the claim immediately. We haven't done it yet because we thought that UEFA were going to take measures to ensure that Financial Fair Play (FFP) is respected, and this 'financial doping' is avoided," Tebas said.

However, UEFA has now come out and said that they have not yet received any complaints regarding the transfer, but insisted that FFP must be respected.

In a statement on Thursday, as quoted by the BBC has reported that UEFA has said: "We have not received complaints from anyone regarding this matter. All clubs in Europe must respect financial fair-play rules and must demonstrate that they do not have losses of more than 30m euros over three years.

"As part of the continuous monitoring of clubs under financial fair play regulations, UEFA will look into the details of this transfer in due course to ensure PSG are compliant with FFP requirements"

"The transfer of Neymar to PSG will have an effect on the club finances over several years but the impact of such an operation cannot be judged in advance, notably as PSG could well sell several players for a significant amount.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"We shall therefore only make calculations at the end and make sure that they respect the rules."

