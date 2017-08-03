Soccer

Watch: USWNT Nets 3 Goals In Victory Over Japan

Rising Stars: Rose Lavelle
The USWNT picked up a 3-0 victory over Japan in its 2017 Tournament of Nations Game on Thursday thanks to goals from Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe got the scoring going early by taking her time inside the box before finding the back of the net to put the USWNT on the board.

It looked like Japan would have a chance to tie things up in the 34th minute, but defender Julie Ertz hustled to keep the ball out of an empty net.

In the 60th minute, Pugh got an opportunity inside the box and was able to slip one underneath the keeper to extend the USWNT's lead to 2-0.

Both Rapinoe and Pugh were subbed out in the 73rd minute, but that just opened the door for one more goal.

Morgan, who came on at the same time Rapinoe and Pugh went to the bench, sealed the game with a goal in the 80th minute.

The USWNT finished 2-1 in the Tournament of Nations, with the other victory coming against Brazil, good for second place in the four-team tourney.

Australia was perfect in its three games, outscoring its opponents 11-3 and making the Matildas the inaugural tournament champions. 

