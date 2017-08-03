Watford Weigh Up Season-Long Loan Move for Everton Ace Aaron Lennon

Watford are giving serious consideration to attempting to bring Aaron Lennon to the club on a season-long loan deal.

The Liverpool Echo has reported that the Everton winger is a prime candidate for Hornets boss Marco Silva, who wants to bring Lennon to the club ahead of the new season kicking off.

Silva wants to utilise Lennon's searing pace and Premier League experience to help give his side an added dimension in attack, but the Toffees will apparently only allow Lennon to leave Goodison Park on a permanent basis.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Blues are said to be willing to listen to offers for the ex-Tottenham and Leeds star, but they are also quite content to retain Lennon on their books as he continues to reintegrate himself into football after a spell out due to a mental health issue.

Watford are severely lacking in forward options who can play on the wings, with Nordin Amrabat, Isaac Success and Jerome Sinclair the only players available to Silva out wide.

The Hertfordshire-based side have traditionally played with wing backs under previous managers Walter Mazzarri and Quique Sanchez Flores, but could return to the currently in-favour 4-2-3-1 formation under Silva's guidance.

Signing Aaron Lennon permanently would be a poor move, even a loan is uninspiring #watfordfc — David Morrissey (@dave_pats) August 3, 2017

Doing so would mean that the Portuguese gaffer would need reinforcements on the wings - something Lennon would be able to provide either temporarily or permanently.

Lennon would likely still play a sizeable portion of Everton's 2017/18 fixtures, especially if Ronald Koeman's men progress to the Europa League group stages, but he would not be a regular starter under the Dutchman.

With the likes of Kevin Mirallas, Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all vying for a place in Koeman's team, Yannick Bolasie due to return around Christmas time and the possible arrival of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lennon could see game time reduced even further as next term goes on.

The 30-year-old only returned to the first-team fold at the start of July after he was detained under the Mental Health Act in May for a stress-related illness, and scored in the 3-0 pre-season friendly win over FC Twente last month.

